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HomeCompare BikesImperiale 400 [2020-2024] vs Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024]

Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] vs Hero Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024]

In 2026 Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] or Hero Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.89 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price). Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] engine makes power and torque 20.7 bhp @ 6000 rpm PS & 29 Nm @ 3500 rpm. On the other hand, Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024] engine makes power & torque 19.1 PS PS & 17.35 Nm respectively. Benelli offers the Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] in 3 colours. The Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] mileage is around 33.49 kmpl. The Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024] mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] vs Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] Xtreme 200s 4v [2022-2024]
BrandBenelliHero
Price₹ 1.89 Lakhs₹ 1.41 Lakhs
Mileage33.49 kmpl40 kmpl
Engine Capacity374 cc199.6 cc
Power 20.7 bhp @ 6000 rpm PS19.1 PS PS

Filters
Imperiale 400 [2020-2024]
Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024]
Red
₹1.89 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024]
Hero Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024]
STD
₹1.41 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Front Tyre View
Engine View
Rear Tyre View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Reserve
2 L-
Fuel Capacity
12 L12.8 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm165 mm
Length
2170 mm2000 mm
Wheelbase
1440 mm1344 mm
Kerb Weight
205 kg155 kg
Height
1120 mm1106 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm795 mm
Width
820 mm745 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm276 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19,Rear :- 130/80-18Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tube-
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
15.83s-
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
20.41m-
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
9.61s-
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
9.01s-
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
6.28s-
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
5.33s-
Quarter Mile
18.70s @ 109.84kmph-
Highway Mileage
36.65 kmpl-
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
37.29m-
City Mileage
33.49 kmpl-
Top Speed
114.66 kmph-
Max Power
21 PS @ 6000 rpm19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
90 mm57.5 mm
Max Torque
29 Nm @ 3500 rpm17.35 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
ECU – DELPHI MT05-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
8.5:1-
Displacement
374 cc199.6
Clutch
Multidisc wet clutchMulti-plate, wet type
Cooling System
Air CooledOil Cooled
Engine Type
Single-cylinder, Air-cooled, 4-valves/cylinder, SOHCOil cooled, 4 Stroke 4 - Valve single cylinder OHC
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed Constant Mesh
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
72.7 mm66.5 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Double cradle with steel tubes and plates-
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Pre-load Adjustable-
Front Suspension
41 mm Telescopic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,26,2431,63,615
Ex-Showroom Price
1,93,9761,41,250
RTO
15,51811,300
Insurance
16,74911,065
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,8623,516

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