In 2026 Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] or Hero Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.89 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price). Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] engine makes power and torque 20.7 bhp @ 6000 rpm PS & 29 Nm @ 3500 rpm. On the other hand, Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024] engine makes power & torque 19.1 PS PS & 17.35 Nm respectively. Benelli offers the Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] in 3 colours. The Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] mileage is around 33.49 kmpl. The Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024] mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] vs Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Imperiale 400 [2020-2024]
|Xtreme 200s 4v [2022-2024]
|Brand
|Benelli
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 1.89 Lakhs
|₹ 1.41 Lakhs
|Mileage
|33.49 kmpl
|40 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|374 cc
|199.6 cc
|Power
|20.7 bhp @ 6000 rpm PS
|19.1 PS PS