In 2024 Benelli Imperiale 400 or Hero XPulse 200 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Benelli Imperiale 400 or Hero XPulse 200 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli Imperiale 400 Price starts at Rs 1.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero XPulse 200 4V Price starts at Rs 1.44 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Imperiale 400 engine makes power and torque 21 PS @ 6000 rpm & 29 Nm @ 3500 rpm. On the other hand, XPulse 200 4V engine makes power & torque 19.17 PS at 8500 rpm & 17.35 Nm at 6500 rpm respectively. Benelli offers the Imperiale 400 in 3 colours. The Imperiale 400 mileage is around 36.65 kmpl. The XPulse 200 4V mileage is around 32.5 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less