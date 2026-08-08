In 2026 Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] or Hero Mavrick 440 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.89 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Mavrick 440 Price starts at Rs. 1.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] engine makes power and torque 20.7 bhp @ 6000 rpm PS & 29 Nm @ 3500 rpm. On the other hand, Mavrick 440 engine makes power & torque 27.36 PS PS & 36 Nm respectively. Benelli offers the Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] in 3 colours. The Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] mileage is around 33.49 kmpl. The Mavrick 440 mileage is around 30 kmpl.
Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] vs Mavrick 440 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Imperiale 400 [2020-2024]
|Mavrick 440
|Brand
|Benelli
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 1.89 Lakhs
|₹ 1.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|33.49 kmpl
|30 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|374 cc
|440 cc
|Power
|20.7 bhp @ 6000 rpm PS
|27.36 PS PS