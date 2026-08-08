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HomeCompare BikesImperiale 400 [2020-2024] vs Mavrick 440

Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] vs Hero Mavrick 440

In 2026 Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] or Hero Mavrick 440 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.89 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Mavrick 440 Price starts at Rs. 1.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] engine makes power and torque 20.7 bhp @ 6000 rpm PS & 29 Nm @ 3500 rpm. On the other hand, Mavrick 440 engine makes power & torque 27.36 PS PS & 36 Nm respectively. Benelli offers the Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] in 3 colours. The Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] mileage is around 33.49 kmpl. The Mavrick 440 mileage is around 30 kmpl.
Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] vs Mavrick 440 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] Mavrick 440
BrandBenelliHero
Price₹ 1.89 Lakhs₹ 1.99 Lakhs
Mileage33.49 kmpl30 kmpl
Engine Capacity374 cc440 cc
Power 20.7 bhp @ 6000 rpm PS27.36 PS PS

Filters
Imperiale 400 [2020-2024]
Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024]
Red
₹1.89 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Mavrick 440
Hero Mavrick 440
Base
₹1.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Reserve
2 L-
Fuel Capacity
12 L13.5 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm175 mm
Length
2170 mm2100 mm
Wheelbase
1440 mm1388 mm
Kerb Weight
205 kg191 kg
Height
1120 mm1112 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm803 mm
Width
820 mm868 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19,Rear :- 130/80-18Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-150/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeSpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
15.83s-
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
20.41m-
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
9.61s-
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
9.01s-
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
6.28s-
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
5.33s-
Quarter Mile
18.70s @ 109.84kmph-
Highway Mileage
36.65 kmpl-
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
37.29m-
City Mileage
33.49 kmpl-
Top Speed
114.66 kmph-
Max Power
21 PS @ 6000 rpm27.36 PS @ 6000 rpm
Stroke
90 mm88.4 mm
Max Torque
29 Nm @ 3500 rpm36 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
ECU – DELPHI MT05-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
8.5:1-
Displacement
374 cc440 cc
Clutch
Multidisc wet clutchMulti plate, Wet type, Assist & Slipper
Cooling System
Air CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Engine Type
Single-cylinder, Air-cooled, 4-valves/cylinder, SOHCSingle Cylinder, Air-Oil cooled, SOHC Engine
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
5 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
72.7 mm79.6 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Double cradle with steel tubes and plates-
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Pre-load AdjustableHydraulic Rear twin shox swingarm mount
Front Suspension
41 mm Telescopic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,26,2432,35,881
Ex-Showroom Price
1,93,9761,99,000
RTO
15,51815,920
Insurance
16,74920,961
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,8625,070

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