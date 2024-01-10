Saved Articles

Benelli Imperiale 400 vs Harley-Davidson X440

In 2024 Benelli Imperiale 400 or Harley-Davidson X440 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features

Imperiale 400
Benelli Imperiale 400
Red
₹1.89 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
X440
Harley-Davidson X440
Mustard Denim
₹2.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
21 PS @ 6000 rpm27.37 PS @ 6000 rpm
Stroke
90 mm88.4 mm
Max Torque
29 Nm @ 3500 rpm38 Nm @ 4,000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
ECU – DELPHI MT05-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
8.5:1-
Displacement
374 cc440 cc
Clutch
Multidisc wet clutch-
Cooling System
Air CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Engine Type
Single-cylinder, Air-cooled, 4-valves/cylinder, SOHCSingle Cylinder, Air-Oil Cooled Engine
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
5 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
72.7 mm79.6 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,26,2432,69,511
Ex-Showroom Price
1,93,9762,29,000
RTO
15,51819,820
Insurance
16,74920,691
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,8625,792

