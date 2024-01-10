Saved Articles

Benelli Imperiale 400 vs Earth Energy EV Evolve Z

In 2024 Benelli Imperiale 400 or Earth Energy EV Evolve Z choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of ...Read More

Imperiale 400
Benelli Imperiale 400
Red
₹1.89 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Evolve Z
Earth Energy EV Evolve Z
STD
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
21 PS @ 6000 rpm7.2 PS
Stroke
90 mm-
Max Torque
29 Nm @ 3500 rpm56 Nm
Transmission
Manual-
Ignition
ECU – DELPHI MT05-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
8.5:1-
Displacement
374 cc-
Clutch
Multidisc wet clutch-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Single-cylinder, Air-cooled, 4-valves/cylinder, SOHC-
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
72.7 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,26,2431,44,105
Ex-Showroom Price
1,93,9761,30,000
RTO
15,51810,400
Insurance
16,7493,705
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,8623,097

