In 2024 Benelli Imperiale 400 or CFMoto 300NK choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli Imperiale 400 Price starts at Rs 1.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the CFMoto 300NK Price starts at Rs 2.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Imperiale 400 engine makes power and torque 21 PS @ 6000 rpm & 29 Nm @ 3500 rpm. On the other hand, 300NK engine makes power & torque 33.99 PS @ 8800 rpm & 20.5 Nm @ 7200 rpm respectively. Benelli offers the Imperiale 400 in 3 colours. CFMoto offers the 300NK in 2 colours. The Imperiale 400 mileage is around 36.65 kmpl. The 300NK mileage is around 33.0 kmpl.