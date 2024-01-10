In 2024 Benelli 502 C or Yamaha R3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,
In 2024 Benelli 502 C or Yamaha R3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Benelli 502 C Price starts at Rs 4.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R3 Price starts at Rs 4.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, R3 engine makes power & torque 42 PS @ 10750 rpm & 29.5 Nm @ 9000 rpm respectively.
Benelli offers the 502 C in 1 colour.
The 502 C mileage is around 25.89 kmpl.
The R3 mileage is around 26.31 kmpl.
