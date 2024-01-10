In 2024 Benelli 502 C or Yamaha MT-03 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Benelli 502 C or Yamaha MT-03 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli 502 C Price starts at Rs 4.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha MT-03 Price starts at Rs 4.6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, MT-03 engine makes power & torque 42 PS @ 10750 rpm & 29.5 Nm @ 9000 rpm respectively. Benelli offers the 502 C in 1 colour. The 502 C mileage is around 25.89 kmpl. The MT-03 mileage is around 26.31 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less