In 2026 Benelli 502 C or Vespa Justin Bieber Edition choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli 502 C Price starts at Rs. 5.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Justin Bieber Edition Price starts at Rs. 6.46 Lakhs (last recorded price). 502 C engine makes power and torque 47.5 PS PS & 46 Nm. On the other hand, Justin Bieber Edition engine makes power & torque 12.50 PS PS & 12.4 Nm respectively. Benelli offers the 502 C in 1 colour. The 502 C mileage is around 26.52 kmpl. The Justin Bieber Edition mileage is around 37 kmpl.
502 C vs Justin Bieber Edition Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|502 c
|Justin bieber edition
|Brand
|Benelli
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 5.25 Lakhs
|₹ 6.46 Lakhs
|Mileage
|26.52 kmpl
|37 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|500 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|47.5 PS PS
|12.50 PS PS