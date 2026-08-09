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HomeCompare Bikes502 C vs Justin Bieber Edition

Benelli 502 C vs Vespa Justin Bieber Edition

In 2026 Benelli 502 C or Vespa Justin Bieber Edition choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli 502 C Price starts at Rs. 5.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Justin Bieber Edition Price starts at Rs. 6.46 Lakhs (last recorded price). 502 C engine makes power and torque 47.5 PS PS & 46 Nm. On the other hand, Justin Bieber Edition engine makes power & torque 12.50 PS PS & 12.4 Nm respectively. Benelli offers the 502 C in 1 colour. The 502 C mileage is around 26.52 kmpl. The Justin Bieber Edition mileage is around 37 kmpl.
502 C vs Justin Bieber Edition Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 502 c Justin bieber edition
BrandBenelliVespa
Price₹ 5.25 Lakhs₹ 6.46 Lakhs
Mileage26.52 kmpl37 kmpl
Engine Capacity500 cc155 cc
Power47.5 PS PS12.50 PS PS

Filters
502 C
Benelli 502 C
Black
₹5.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Justin Bieber Edition
Vespa Justin Bieber Edition
STD
₹6.46 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Benelli 502 C Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
21 L8 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm-
Length
2240 mm1870 mm
Wheelbase
1600 mm1340 mm
Height
1140 mm-
Kerb Weight
216 kg-
Saddle Height
750 mm790 mm
Width
950 mm735 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm200 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17, Rear :- 160/60-ZR17Front :-110/70-12 Rear :-120/70-12
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm140 mm
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Max Speed
175 kmph120 kmph
Max Power
46 Nm @ 6000 rpm12.50 PS @ 7750 rpm
Stroke
66.8 mm58.6 mm
Max Torque
46 Nm @ 6000 rpm12.4 Nm @ 6750 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain driveBelt Drive
Displacement
500 cc155
Engine Type
2 cylinders in line, 4 strokes, liquid cooling, 4 valves per cylinderSingle cylinder, 4-Stroke, 3 Valves, i-get
Clutch
Wet multi-plateAutomatic Centrifugal Dry Clutch With Vibration Dampers
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
43
Gear Box
6 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
69 mm58 mm
Rear Suspension
Telescopic coil spring oil damped, 50 mm.-
Front Suspension
Upside down telescopic fork, 41mm Outer Tube-
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
8 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,93,0777,16,892
Ex-Showroom Price
5,25,0006,45,690
RTO
42,00051,655
Insurance
26,07719,547
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
12,74715,408

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