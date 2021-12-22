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HomeCompare Bikes502 C vs Street Twin

Benelli 502 C vs Triumph Street Twin

In 2026 Benelli 502 C or Triumph Street Twin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli 502 C Price starts at Rs. 5.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Street Twin Price starts at Rs. 7.45 Lakhs (last recorded price). 502 C engine makes power and torque 47.5 PS PS & 46 Nm. On the other hand, Street Twin engine makes power & torque 65 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 80 Nm @ 3800 rpm respectively. Benelli offers the 502 C in 1 colour. Triumph offers the Street Twin in 7 colours. The 502 C mileage is around 26.52 kmpl. The Street Twin mileage is around 24.5 kmpl.
502 C vs Street Twin Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 502 c Street twin
BrandBenelliTriumph
Price₹ 5.25 Lakhs₹ 7.45 Lakhs
Mileage26.52 kmpl24.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity500 cc900 cc
Power47.5 PS PS65 PS @ 7500 rpm PS

Filters
502 C
Benelli 502 C
Black
₹5.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Street Twin
Triumph Street Twin
ABS
₹7.45 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Benelli 502 C Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Suspension View
Engine View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
Taillight View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
21 L12 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm-
Length
2240 mm2090
Wheelbase
1600 mm1415 mm
Height
1140 mm1114 mm
Kerb Weight
216 kg-
Saddle Height
750 mm760 mm
Width
950 mm785 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17, Rear :- 160/60-ZR17Front :-100/90-18,Rear :-150/70-R17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm220 mm
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Max Speed
175 kmph-
Max Power
46 Nm @ 6000 rpm65 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
66.8 mm80 mm
Max Torque
46 Nm @ 6000 rpm80 Nm @ 3800 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain driveChain Drive
Displacement
500 cc900 cc
Engine Type
2 cylinders in line, 4 strokes, liquid cooling, 4 valves per cylinder270° Crank Angle Parallel Twin, 8 Valve, SOHC
Clutch
Wet multi-plateWet, Multi Plate Assist Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
69 mm84.6 mm
Rear Suspension
Telescopic coil spring oil damped, 50 mm.KYB twin RSUs, with pre-load adjustment,
Front Suspension
Upside down telescopic fork, 41mm Outer TubeKYB forks, non-adjustable with cartridge damping
Features
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
8 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,93,0778,84,782
Ex-Showroom Price
5,25,0007,95,000
RTO
42,00063,600
Insurance
26,07726,182
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
12,74719,017

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