In 2026 Benelli 502 C or Triumph Street Twin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli 502 C Price starts at Rs. 5.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Street Twin Price starts at Rs. 7.45 Lakhs (last recorded price). 502 C engine makes power and torque 47.5 PS PS & 46 Nm. On the other hand, Street Twin engine makes power & torque 65 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 80 Nm @ 3800 rpm respectively. Benelli offers the 502 C in 1 colour. Triumph offers the Street Twin in 7 colours. The 502 C mileage is around 26.52 kmpl. The Street Twin mileage is around 24.5 kmpl.
502 C vs Street Twin Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|502 c
|Street twin
|Brand
|Benelli
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 5.25 Lakhs
|₹ 7.45 Lakhs
|Mileage
|26.52 kmpl
|24.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|500 cc
|900 cc
|Power
|47.5 PS PS
|65 PS @ 7500 rpm PS