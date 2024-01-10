Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare Bikes502 C vs Super Meteor 650

Benelli 502 C vs Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

In 2024 Benelli 502 C or Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Filters
502 C
Benelli 502 C
Red
₹5.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Super Meteor 650
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
Astral
₹3.54 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2 cylinders in line, 4 strokes, liquid cooling, 4 valves per cylinderParallel twin, 4 stroke, SOHC, Air-Oil Cooled
Displacement
500 cc648 cc
Max Power
46 Nm @ 6000 rpm47 PS @ 7250 rpm
Peak Power
47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Drive Type
Chain driveChain Drive
Transmission
ManualManual
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Wet multi-plateWet, multi-plate
Ignition
TLI-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Bore
69 mm78 mm
Stroke
66.8 mm67.8 mm
Compression Ratio
11.5:1-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
2-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,94,4234,04,920
Ex-Showroom Price
5,30,0003,54,398
RTO
42,40028,882
Insurance
22,02321,640
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
12,7768,703

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Pravaig Dynamics said it is working with the investigating agencies to make more details available about the accident. (Representational image)
    Trail EV accident: Pravaig deeply saddened; driver says was forced to speed
    10 Jan 2024
    The additional investment will be utilised towards capital expenditure as well as research and development activities
    Citroen announces additional 2,000 crore investment in Tamil Nadu
    10 Jan 2024
    The United States was the Rolls-Royce's biggest market in 2023, followed by China
    Rolls-Royce delivers record number of cars in 2023
    10 Jan 2024
    The upcoming Hero Mavrick 440 will be based on the Harley-Davidson X440 with the co-developed by Hero and Harley
    Hero Mavrick name confirmed for flagship 440 cc motorcycle, based on Harley X440
    10 Jan 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.89 crore (ex-showroom). The supercar is capable of churning out a staggering 1,000 bhp of power.
    Watch: Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid supercar launched in India. Check what is so special
    7 Dec 2023
    Mercedes Benz has launched the AMG C43 in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>98 lakh (ex-showroom). It is the most powerful version of its C-Class sedan.
    Mercedes AMG C43 first drive review: Powerful still, even without V6
    20 Dec 2023
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 N offers a delicious dose of 641 hp and sports an updated 84 kWh battery pack at its core.
    2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N first look: Performance, powered by electric
    16 Nov 2023
    Royal Enfield has taken the wraps off the all-new Shotgun 650 at Motoverse 2023. The custom-made bike will be available to only 25 buyers who will be selected at the ongoing event.
    2024 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 breaks cover at Motoverse 2023: First look
    25 Nov 2023
    View all
     