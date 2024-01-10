In 2024 Benelli 502 C or Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Benelli 502 C or Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli 502 C Price starts at Rs 4.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Price starts at Rs 3.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Super Meteor 650 engine makes power & torque 47 PS @ 7250 rpm & 52.3 Nm @ 5650 rpm respectively. Benelli offers the 502 C in 1 colour. The 502 C mileage is around 25.89 kmpl. The Super Meteor 650 mileage is around 25 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less