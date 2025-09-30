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HomeCompare Bikes502 C vs X-Cape

Benelli 502 C vs Moto Morini X-Cape

In 2026 Benelli 502 C or Moto Morini X-Cape choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli 502 C Price starts at Rs. 5.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Moto Morini X-Cape Price starts at Rs. 6.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 502 C engine makes power and torque 47.5 PS PS & 46 Nm. On the other hand, X-Cape engine makes power & torque 60.8 PS PS & 54 Nm respectively. Benelli offers the 502 C in 1 colour. Moto Morini offers the X-Cape in 1 colour. The 502 C mileage is around 26.52 kmpl. The X-Cape mileage is around 23.92 kmpl.
502 C vs X-Cape Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 502 c X-cape
BrandBenelliMoto Morini
Price₹ 5.25 Lakhs₹ 6.3 Lakhs
Mileage26.52 kmpl23.92 kmpl
Engine Capacity500 cc649 cc
Power47.5 PS PS60.8 PS PS

Filters
502 C
Benelli 502 C
Black
₹5.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
X-Cape
Moto Morini X-Cape
X
₹6.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Benelli 502 C Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
21 L18 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm175 mm
Length
2240 mm2200 mm
Wheelbase
1600 mm1480 mm
Height
1140 mm1390 mm
Kerb Weight
216 kg235 kg
Saddle Height
750 mm810 mm
Width
950 mm900 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm298 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17, Rear :- 160/60-ZR17Front :-110/80-19, Rear :-150/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm255 mm
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Max Speed
175 kmph175 kmph
Max Power
46 Nm @ 6000 rpm60.83 PS @ 8250 rpm
Stroke
66.8 mm60 mm
Max Torque
46 Nm @ 6000 rpm54 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain driveChain Drive
Displacement
500 cc649 cc
Engine Type
2 cylinders in line, 4 strokes, liquid cooling, 4 valves per cylinderInline 2 Cylinder, Liquid Cooled, 8 Valve, DOHC
Clutch
Wet multi-plateWet Multidisc, Sliding
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
69 mm83 mm
Rear Suspension
Telescopic coil spring oil damped, 50 mm.KYB Monoshock With Pre Load And Rebound Adjustment
Front Suspension
Upside down telescopic fork, 41mm Outer TubeMarzocchi Inverted Forks With Pre Load, Compression And Rebound Adjustment
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
8 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,93,0777,08,125
Ex-Showroom Price
5,25,0006,30,000
RTO
42,00050,400
Insurance
26,07727,725
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
12,74715,220

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