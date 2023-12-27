Saved Articles

Benelli 502 C vs Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO

In 2023 Benelli 502 C or Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage

502 C
Benelli 502 C
Red
₹5.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
SEIEMMEZZO
Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO
Retro Street Matte Grey
₹6.89 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2 cylinders in line, 4 strokes, liquid cooling, 4 valves per cylinderInline Twin-cylinder liquid cooled engine, 4-stroke, DOHC, 8-valves
Displacement
500 cc649 cc
Max Power
46 Nm @ 6000 rpm55.7 PS @ 8250 rpm
Peak Power
47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Drive Type
Chain driveChain Drive
Transmission
ManualManual
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Wet multi-plateWet Multidisc, Sliding
Ignition
TLI-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Bore
69 mm83 mm
Stroke
66.8 mm60 mm
Compression Ratio
11.5:1-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
2-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,94,4237,72,771
Ex-Showroom Price
5,30,0006,89,000
RTO
42,40055,120
Insurance
22,02328,651
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
12,77616,609

