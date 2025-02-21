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HomeCompare Bikes502 C vs SEIEMMEZZO

Benelli 502 C vs Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO

In 2026 Benelli 502 C or Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli 502 C Price starts at Rs. 5.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO Price starts at Rs. 4.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 502 C engine makes power and torque 47.5 PS PS & 46 Nm. On the other hand, SEIEMMEZZO engine makes power & torque 55.7 PS PS & 54 Nm respectively. Benelli offers the 502 C in 1 colour. The 502 C mileage is around 26.52 kmpl. The SEIEMMEZZO mileage is around 22 kmpl.
502 C vs SEIEMMEZZO Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 502 c Seiemmezzo
BrandBenelliMoto Morini
Price₹ 5.25 Lakhs₹ 4.29 Lakhs
Mileage26.52 kmpl22 kmpl
Engine Capacity500 cc649 cc
Power47.5 PS PS55.7 PS PS

Filters
502 C
Benelli 502 C
Black
₹5.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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SEIEMMEZZO
Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO
Retro Street
₹4.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Fuel Capacity
21 L15.5 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm170 mm
Length
2240 mm2150 mm
Wheelbase
1600 mm1440 mm
Height
1140 mm1120 mm
Kerb Weight
216 kg-
Saddle Height
750 mm795mm
Width
950 mm820 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm298 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17, Rear :- 160/60-ZR17Front :-120/70-18, Rear :-160/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm255 mm
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Max Speed
175 kmph175 kmph
Max Power
46 Nm @ 6000 rpm55.7 PS @ 8250 rpm
Stroke
66.8 mm60 mm
Max Torque
46 Nm @ 6000 rpm54 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain driveChain Drive
Displacement
500 cc649 cc
Engine Type
2 cylinders in line, 4 strokes, liquid cooling, 4 valves per cylinderInline Twin Cylinder Liquid Cooled, 4 Stroke, DOHC, 8 Valves
Clutch
Wet multi-plateWet Multidisc, Sliding
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
69 mm83 mm
Rear Suspension
Telescopic coil spring oil damped, 50 mm.Adjustable Monoshock With 118 mm Travel
Front Suspension
Upside down telescopic fork, 41mm Outer Tube43 mm Adjustable KYB Inverted Forks
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
8 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,93,0774,87,890
Ex-Showroom Price
5,25,0004,29,000
RTO
42,00034,320
Insurance
26,07724,570
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
12,74710,486

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