In 2024 Benelli 502 C or Keeway V302C choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli 502 C Price starts at Rs 4.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Keeway V302C Price starts at Rs 3.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, V302C engine makes power & torque 29.9 PS @ 8500 rpm & 26.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Benelli offers the 502 C in 1 colour. Keeway offers the V302C in 1 colour. The 502 C mileage is around 25.89 kmpl. The V302C mileage is around 36 kmpl.