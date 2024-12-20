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HomeCompare Bikes502 C vs Z650RS

Benelli 502 C vs Kawasaki Z650RS

In 2026 Benelli 502 C or Kawasaki Z650RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli 502 C Price starts at Rs. 5.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Z650RS Price starts at Rs. 7.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 502 C engine makes power and torque 47.5 PS PS & 46 Nm. On the other hand, Z650RS engine makes power & torque 68 PS PS & 64 Nm respectively. Benelli offers the 502 C in 1 colour. The 502 C mileage is around 26.52 kmpl. The Z650RS mileage is around 23 kmpl.
502 C vs Z650RS Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 502 c Z650rs
BrandBenelliKawasaki
Price₹ 5.25 Lakhs₹ 7.69 Lakhs
Mileage26.52 kmpl23 kmpl
Engine Capacity500 cc649 cc
Power47.5 PS PS68 PS PS

Filters
502 C
Benelli 502 C
Black
₹5.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Z650RS
Kawasaki Z650RS
STD
₹7.69 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Benelli 502 C Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Engine View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
21 L12 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm125 mm
Length
2240 mm2065 mm
Wheelbase
1600 mm1405 mm
Height
1140 mm1115 mm
Kerb Weight
216 kg192 kg
Saddle Height
750 mm800 mm
Width
950 mm800 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17, Rear :- 160/60-ZR17Front :-120/70ZR17, Rear :-160/60ZR17 - 18
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm220 mm
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke-Style Cast
Max Speed
175 kmph212 Kmph
Max Power
46 Nm @ 6000 rpm68 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
66.8 mm60 mm
Max Torque
46 Nm @ 6000 rpm64 Nm @ 6700 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain driveChain Drive
Displacement
500 cc649 cc
Engine Type
2 cylinders in line, 4 strokes, liquid cooling, 4 valves per cylinderLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke Parallel Twin
Clutch
Wet multi-plateWet multi-disc, manual
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
69 mm83 mm
Rear Suspension
Telescopic coil spring oil damped, 50 mm.Horizontal Back-link with adjustable preload / 130 mm
Front Suspension
Upside down telescopic fork, 41mm Outer Tube41 mm telescopic fork/125 mm
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
8 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,93,0778,69,500
Ex-Showroom Price
5,25,0007,69,000
RTO
42,00065,600
Insurance
26,07734,900
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
12,74718,688

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