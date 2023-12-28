In 2023 Benelli 502 C or Kawasaki Z650RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Benelli 502 C or Kawasaki Z650RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli 502 C Price starts at Rs 4.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Z650RS Price starts at Rs 6.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Z650RS engine makes power & torque 67.31 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 64 Nm @ 6700 rpm respectively. Benelli offers the 502 C in 1 colour. The 502 C mileage is around 25.89 kmpl. The Z650RS mileage is around 23 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less