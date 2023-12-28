Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare Bikes502 C vs Z650RS

Benelli 502 C vs Kawasaki Z650RS

In 2023 Benelli 502 C or Kawasaki Z650RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Filters
502 C
Benelli 502 C
Red
₹5.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Z650RS
Kawasaki Z650RS
STD
₹6.92 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2 cylinders in line, 4 strokes, liquid cooling, 4 valves per cylinderLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke Parallel Twin
Displacement
500 cc649 cc
Max Power
46 Nm @ 6000 rpm67.31 bhp @ 8,000 rpm
Peak Power
47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Drive Type
Chain driveChain Drive
Transmission
ManualManual
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Wet multi-plateWet multi-disc, manual
Ignition
TLI-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 speed
Bore
69 mm83 mm
Stroke
66.8 mm60 mm
Compression Ratio
11.5:1-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
2-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,94,4237,76,058
Ex-Showroom Price
5,30,0006,92,000
RTO
42,40055,360
Insurance
22,02328,698
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
12,77616,680

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Select new Range Rover Sports come with faulty brake lights that allow water into the housing rendering the lights non-functional.
    Tata's Land Rover to recall 4,347 Range Rover Sports in this country over water leakage issue
    28 Dec 2023
    MG Motor's ZS EV electric SUV is seen charging up at one of the Zeon charging stations. The carmaker has tied up with Zeon as one of its charging point operators.
    MG Motor expands EV charging network, ties up with Zeon as its sixth charging partner
    27 Dec 2023
    Tesla vehicles seen parked in Richmond, California. The EV maker is set to hit record in 2023 with most deliveries ever.
    Tesla to clock record deliveries of EVs in 2023, but fall short of Elon Musk's aspirations
    28 Dec 2023
    Shimla turns into a winter wonderland in the cold months but the massive rush of tourists each year is also a big challenge for authorities here.
    Shimla braces for traffic tantrums on new year's eve, 2.50 lakh vehicles expected
    28 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Mercedes Benz has launched the AMG C43 in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>98 lakh (ex-showroom). It is the most powerful version of its C-Class sedan.
    Mercedes AMG C43 first drive review: Powerful still, even without V6
    20 Dec 2023
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 N offers a delicious dose of 641 hp and sports an updated 84 kWh battery pack at its core.
    2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N first look: Performance, powered by electric
    16 Nov 2023
    Mercedes EQE is the German auto giant's third electric vehicle in India. It offers a range of up to 550 kms in a single charge.
    Mercedes EQE electric SUV first drive review
    29 Sept 2023
    View all
     