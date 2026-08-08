In 2026 Benelli 502 C or Kawasaki W800 Street choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli 502 C Price starts at Rs. 5.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki W800 Street Price starts at Rs. 6.99 Lakhs (last recorded price). 502 C engine makes power and torque 47.5 PS PS & 46 Nm. On the other hand, W800 Street engine makes power & torque 62.9 Nm @ 4800 rpm PS & 52 PS @ 6500 rpm respectively. Benelli offers the 502 C in 1 colour. Kawasaki offers the W800 Street in 1 colour. The 502 C mileage is around 26.52 kmpl. The W800 Street mileage is around 14 kmpl.
502 C vs W800 Street Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|502 c
|W800 street
|Brand
|Benelli
|Kawasaki
|Price
|₹ 5.25 Lakhs
|₹ 6.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|26.52 kmpl
|14 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|500 cc
|773 cc
|Power
|47.5 PS PS
|62.9 Nm @ 4800 rpm PS