HT Auto
502 C vs Versys 650

Benelli 502 C vs Kawasaki Versys 650

In 2024 Benelli 502 C or Kawasaki Versys 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

502 C
Benelli 502 C
Red
₹5.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Versys 650
Kawasaki Versys 650
ABS BS6
₹6.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2 cylinders in line, 4 strokes, liquid cooling, 4 valves per cylinderLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke Parallel Twin
Displacement
500 cc649 cc
Max Power
46 Nm @ 6000 rpm66 PS @ 8500 rpm
Peak Power
47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Drive Type
Chain driveChain Drive
Transmission
ManualManual
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Wet multi-plateWet, Multi-Plate
Ignition
TLIDigital
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Bore
69 mm83 mm
Stroke
66.8 mm60 mm
Compression Ratio
11.5:110.8:1
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
22
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,94,4237,97,126
Ex-Showroom Price
5,30,0007,15,000
RTO
42,40057,200
Insurance
22,02324,926
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
12,77617,133

