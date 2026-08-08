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HomeCompare Bikes502 C vs KX 450F

Benelli 502 C vs Kawasaki KX 450F

In 2026 Benelli 502 C or Kawasaki KX 450F choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli 502 C Price starts at Rs. 5.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki KX 450F Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price). 502 C engine makes power and torque 47.5 PS PS & 46 Nm. Benelli offers the 502 C in 1 colour. Kawasaki offers the KX 450F in 1 colour. The 502 C mileage is around 26.52 kmpl. The KX 450F mileage is around 25.0 kmpl.
502 C vs KX 450F Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 502 c Kx 450f
BrandBenelliKawasaki
Price₹ 5.25 Lakhs₹ 7.79 Lakhs
Mileage26.52 kmpl25.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity500 cc449 cc
Power47.5 PS PS-

Filters
502 C
Benelli 502 C
Black
₹5.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
KX 450F
Kawasaki KX 450F
STD
₹7.79 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Benelli 502 C Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Suspension View
Engine View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
21 L6.2 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm340 mm
Length
2240 mm2185 mm
Wheelbase
1600 mm1485 mm
Height
1140 mm1275 mm
Kerb Weight
216 kg110.0 kg
Saddle Height
750 mm955 mm
Width
950 mm830 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-482.6 mm
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm270 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17, Rear :- 160/60-ZR17Front :-80/100-21,Rear :-120/80-19
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm250 mm
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Max Speed
175 kmph
Max Power
46 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Stroke
66.8 mm62.1 mm
Max Torque
46 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain driveChain Drive
Displacement
500 cc449 cc
Engine Type
2 cylinders in line, 4 strokes, liquid cooling, 4 valves per cylinderSingle Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-Valves, DOHC
Clutch
Wet multi-plateHydraulic Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed5-speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
69 mm96.0 mm
Rear Suspension
Telescopic coil spring oil damped, 50 mm.New Uni-Trak with adjustable dual-range (high/lowspeed) compression damping, adjustable rebound damping and adjustable preload.
Front Suspension
Upside down telescopic fork, 41mm Outer Tubeø49 mm inverted telescopic fork with adjustable compression and rebound damping.
Features
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
Digital-
Odometer
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
8 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,93,0778,67,251
Ex-Showroom Price
5,25,0007,79,000
RTO
42,00062,320
Insurance
26,07725,931
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
12,74718,640

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