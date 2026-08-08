In 2026 Benelli 502 C or Kawasaki KX 450F choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli 502 C Price starts at Rs. 5.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki KX 450F Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price). 502 C engine makes power and torque 47.5 PS PS & 46 Nm. Benelli offers the 502 C in 1 colour. Kawasaki offers the KX 450F in 1 colour. The 502 C mileage is around 26.52 kmpl. The KX 450F mileage is around 25.0 kmpl.
502 C vs KX 450F Comparison