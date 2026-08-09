In 2026 Benelli 502 C or Kawasaki KX112 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli 502 C Price starts at Rs. 5.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki KX112 Price starts at Rs. 4.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 502 C engine makes power and torque 47.5 PS PS & 46 Nm. Benelli offers the 502 C in 1 colour. The 502 C mileage is around 26.52 kmpl. The KX112 mileage is around 24.18 kmpl.
502 C vs KX112 Comparison