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HomeCompare Bikes502 C vs KLX 450R

Benelli 502 C vs Kawasaki KLX 450R

In 2026 Benelli 502 C or Kawasaki KLX 450R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli 502 C Price starts at Rs. 5.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki KLX 450R Price starts at Rs. 8.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 502 C engine makes power and torque 47.5 PS PS & 46 Nm. Benelli offers the 502 C in 1 colour. Kawasaki offers the KLX 450R in 1 colour. The 502 C mileage is around 26.52 kmpl. The KLX 450R mileage is around 23.0 kmpl.
502 C vs KLX 450R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 502 c Klx 450r
BrandBenelliKawasaki
Price₹ 5.25 Lakhs₹ 8.99 Lakhs
Mileage26.52 kmpl23.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity500 cc449 cc
Power47.5 PS PS-

Filters
502 C
Benelli 502 C
Black
₹5.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
KLX 450R
Kawasaki KLX 450R
STD
₹8.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Benelli 502 C Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Engine View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
21 L8 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm315 mm
Length
2240 mm2175 mm
Wheelbase
1600 mm1480 mm
Height
1140 mm1250 mm
Kerb Weight
216 kg126 kg
Saddle Height
750 mm935 mm
Width
950 mm820 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm250 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17, Rear :- 160/60-ZR17Front :-80/100-21,Rear :-120/90-18
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm240 mm
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Max Speed
175 kmph150 kmph
Max Power
46 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Stroke
66.8 mm62.1 mm
Max Torque
46 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain driveChain Drive
Displacement
500 cc449 cc
Engine Type
2 cylinders in line, 4 strokes, liquid cooling, 4 valves per cylinderSingle Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-Valves, DOHC
Clutch
Wet multi-plateWet Multiplate
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed5-speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionCarburetor
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
69 mm96.0 mm
Rear Suspension
Telescopic coil spring oil damped, 50 mm.Uni-Trak with 22-way low-speed, 2 turns or more high speed compression damping, 22 way rebound damping and adjustable spring preload
Front Suspension
Upside down telescopic fork, 41mm Outer Tube48 mm inverted AOS type telescopic fork with 22-way compression and 18-way rebound damping
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
8 Ah12.8V 2.0 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LEDHelogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,93,07710,02,866
Ex-Showroom Price
5,25,0008,99,000
RTO
42,00071,920
Insurance
26,07731,946
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
12,74721,555

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