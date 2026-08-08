In 2026 Benelli 502 C or Kawasaki KLX230RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli 502 C Price starts at Rs. 5.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki KLX230RS Price starts at Rs. 1.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 502 C engine makes power and torque 47.5 PS PS & 46 Nm. On the other hand, KLX230RS engine makes power & torque 20 PS PS & 20.6 Nm respectively. Benelli offers the 502 C in 1 colour. The 502 C mileage is around 26.52 kmpl. The KLX230RS mileage is around 14 kmpl.
502 C vs KLX230RS Comparison