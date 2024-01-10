In 2024 Benelli 502 C or Kawasaki KLX 140 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Benelli 502 C or Kawasaki KLX 140 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli 502 C Price starts at Rs 4.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki KLX 140 Price starts at Rs 4.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Benelli offers the 502 C in 1 colour. Kawasaki offers the KLX 140 in 1 colour. The 502 C mileage is around 25.89 kmpl. The KLX 140 mileage is around 14.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less