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HomeCompare Bikes502 C vs Eliminator

Benelli 502 C vs Kawasaki Eliminator

In 2026 Benelli 502 C or Kawasaki Eliminator choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli 502 C Price starts at Rs. 5.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Eliminator Price starts at Rs. 5.62 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 502 C engine makes power and torque 47.5 PS PS & 46 Nm. On the other hand, Eliminator engine makes power & torque 45 PS PS & 42.6 Nm respectively. Benelli offers the 502 C in 1 colour. The 502 C mileage is around 26.52 kmpl. The Eliminator mileage is around 30 to 30 kmpl.
502 C vs Eliminator Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 502 c Eliminator
BrandBenelliKawasaki
Price₹ 5.25 Lakhs₹ 5.62 Lakhs
Mileage26.52 kmpl30 to 30 kmpl
Engine Capacity500 cc451 cc
Power47.5 PS PS45 PS PS

Filters
502 C
Benelli 502 C
Black
₹5.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Eliminator
Kawasaki Eliminator
STD
₹5.62 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Benelli 502 C Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Taillight View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
21 L13 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm150 mm
Length
2240 mm2250 mm
Wheelbase
1600 mm1520 mm
Height
1140 mm1100 mm
Kerb Weight
216 kg176 kg
Saddle Height
750 mm735 mm
Width
950 mm785 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17, Rear :- 160/60-ZR17Front :-130/70-18, Rear :- 150/80-16
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm240 mm
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Max Speed
175 kmph160 kmph
Max Power
46 Nm @ 6000 rpm45 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
66.8 mm58.6 mm
Max Torque
46 Nm @ 6000 rpm42.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain driveChain Drive
Displacement
500 cc451 cc
Engine Type
2 cylinders in line, 4 strokes, liquid cooling, 4 valves per cylinderLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke Parallel Twin
Clutch
Wet multi-plate-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
69 mm70 mm
Rear Suspension
Telescopic coil spring oil damped, 50 mm.Twin shocks / 90 mm
Front Suspension
Upside down telescopic fork, 41mm Outer Tube41 mm telescopic fork / 120 mm
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
8 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,93,0776,56,098
Ex-Showroom Price
5,25,0005,62,000
RTO
42,00067,440
Insurance
26,07726,658
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
12,74714,102

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