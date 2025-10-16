In 2026 Benelli 502 C or Honda CBR650R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli 502 C Price starts at Rs. 5.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CBR650R Price starts at Rs. 11.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 502 C engine makes power and torque 47.5 PS PS & 46 Nm. On the other hand, CBR650R engine makes power & torque 95.17 PS PS & 63 Nm respectively. Benelli offers the 502 C in 1 colour. Honda offers the CBR650R in 2 colours. The 502 C mileage is around 26.52 kmpl. The CBR650R mileage is around 25 kmpl.
502 C vs CBR650R Comparison