hamburger icon
HomeCompare Bikes502 C vs CB650R

Benelli 502 C vs Honda CB650R

In 2026 Benelli 502 C or Honda CB650R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli 502 C Price starts at Rs. 5.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CB650R Price starts at Rs. 10.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 502 C engine makes power and torque 47.5 PS PS & 46 Nm. On the other hand, CB650R engine makes power & torque 95.17 PS PS & 63 Nm respectively. Benelli offers the 502 C in 1 colour. Honda offers the CB650R in 2 colours. The 502 C mileage is around 26.52 kmpl. The CB650R mileage is around 20.4 kmpl.
502 C vs CB650R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 502 c Cb650r
BrandBenelliHonda
Price₹ 5.25 Lakhs₹ 10.3 Lakhs
Mileage26.52 kmpl20.4 kmpl
Engine Capacity500 cc649 cc
Power47.5 PS PS95.17 PS PS

Filters
502 C
Benelli 502 C
Black
₹5.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
CB650R
Honda CB650R
STD
₹10.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

Benelli 502 C Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Engine View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Right View
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
21 L15.4 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm150 mm
Length
2240 mm2120 mm
Wheelbase
1600 mm1450 mm
Height
1140 mm1075 mm
Kerb Weight
216 kg205 kg
Saddle Height
750 mm810 mm
Width
950 mm780 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17, Rear :- 160/60-ZR17Front:120/70 - 17, Rear:180/55 - 17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Max Speed
175 kmph225 kmph
Max Power
46 Nm @ 6000 rpm95.17 PS @ 12000 rpm
Stroke
66.8 mm46 mm
Max Torque
46 Nm @ 6000 rpm63 Nm @ 9500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain drive-
Displacement
500 cc649 cc
Engine Type
2 cylinders in line, 4 strokes, liquid cooling, 4 valves per cylinderLiquid Cooled, Inline 4 Cylinder Engine
Clutch
Wet multi-plateAssist and Slipper
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
69 mm-
Rear Suspension
Telescopic coil spring oil damped, 50 mm.Monoshock damper with 10 stage adjustable preload
Front Suspension
Upside down telescopic fork, 41mm Outer TubeShowa SFF USD fork
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
8 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,93,07711,46,697
Ex-Showroom Price
5,25,00010,30,269
RTO
42,00082,421
Insurance
26,07734,007
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
12,74724,646

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

Honda has launched new colours for the CBR650R and CB650R middleweight duo in the global lineup
Honda CBR650R and CB650R updated for 2026 with new colour options: Is India calling?
16 Oct 2025
The 2025 Honda CB650R and CBR650R and comes with the new E-Clutch technology for more seamless shifts
2025 Honda CB650R and CBR650R launched in India: Key highlights
11 May 2025
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in the Czech Republic
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in Czech Republic
8 Aug 2026
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, May 10: Volkswagen Golf GTI booking closed, Honda CB650R and CBR650R launched, Citroen and Jeep service camp
11 May 2025
VinFast’s new 3S dealership in Patna, Bihar.
VinFast opens first dealership in Bihar; network reaches 60 outlets
8 Aug 2026
The BYD Atto 2 slots below the Atto 3 in the global market.
BYD Atto 2 spotted testing in India again
8 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

The QC1 is the most affordable electric scooter to come from Honda but is priced more than the Honda Activa 110
Honda QC1 electric scooter review: Honda's most practical EV?
24 Mar 2025
The Honda Activa e: has been launched at an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.17 lakh with deliveries starting from February 2025.
Honda shares EV strategy for India, launches Activa e, QC1 electric scooters at Auto Expo 2025
20 Jan 2025
The Honda Activa e offers impressive performance, especially in the Sport mode, complemented by nimble handling
Honda Activa e electric scooter review: Can it emulate Activa’s success?
25 Mar 2025
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.82 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ducati New Monster V2

Ducati New Monster V2

13 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers