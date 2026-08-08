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HomeCompare Bikes502 C vs Scrambler

Benelli 502 C vs Ducati Scrambler

In 2026 Benelli 502 C or Ducati Scrambler choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli 502 C Price starts at Rs. 5.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Scrambler Price starts at Rs. 9.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 502 C engine makes power and torque 47.5 PS PS & 46 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler engine makes power & torque 74.01 PS PS & 65.2 Nm respectively. Benelli offers the 502 C in 1 colour. Ducati offers the Scrambler in 3 colours. The 502 C mileage is around 26.52 kmpl. The Scrambler mileage is around 19 kmpl.
502 C vs Scrambler Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 502 c Scrambler
BrandBenelliDucati
Price₹ 5.25 Lakhs₹ 9.97 Lakhs
Mileage26.52 kmpl19 kmpl
Engine Capacity500 cc803 cc
Power47.5 PS PS74.01 PS PS

Filters
502 C
Benelli 502 C
Black
₹5.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Scrambler
Ducati Scrambler
Icon Dark
₹9.97 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Benelli 502 C Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Engine View
Headlight View
Taillight View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
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Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
21 L14.5 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm-
Length
2240 mm-
Wheelbase
1600 mm1.449 mm
Height
1140 mm-
Kerb Weight
216 kg176 kg
Saddle Height
750 mm795 mm
Width
950 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm150 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17, Rear :- 160/60-ZR17Front: MT 60 RS 110/80 R18, Rear: MT 60 RS 180/55 R17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm150 mm
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Max Speed
175 kmph299 kmph
Max Power
46 Nm @ 6000 rpm74.01 @ 8250 rpm
Stroke
66.8 mm66 mm
Max Torque
46 Nm @ 6000 rpm65.2 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain driveChain, front spocket 15, rear sprocket 46
Displacement
500 cc803 cc
Engine Type
2 cylinders in line, 4 strokes, liquid cooling, 4 valves per cylinderL-Twin, Desmodromic distribution, 2 valves per cylinder, air cooled
Clutch
Wet multi-plateHydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
6 Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
69 mm88 mm
Rear Suspension
Telescopic coil spring oil damped, 50 mm.Kayaba rear shock, pre-load adjustable
Front Suspension
Upside down telescopic fork, 41mm Outer TubeUpside down Kayaba 41 mm fork
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
8 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,93,07711,09,916
Ex-Showroom Price
5,25,0009,96,700
RTO
42,00079,736
Insurance
26,07733,480
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
12,74723,856

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