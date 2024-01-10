In 2024 Benelli 502 C or CFMoto 650MT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Benelli 502 C or CFMoto 650MT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli 502 C Price starts at Rs 4.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the CFMoto 650MT Price starts at Rs 4.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, 650MT engine makes power & torque 70.70 PS @ 8750 rpm & 62 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. Benelli offers the 502 C in 1 colour. CFMoto offers the 650MT in 2 colours. The 502 C mileage is around 25.89 kmpl. The 650MT mileage is around 20.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less