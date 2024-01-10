In 2024 Benelli 502 C or Benelli TRK 502 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Benelli 502 C or Benelli TRK 502 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli 502 C Price starts at Rs 4.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Benelli TRK 502 Price starts at Rs 4.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, TRK 502 engine makes power & torque 47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm & 46 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Benelli offers the 502 C in 1 colour. Benelli offers the TRK 502 in 6 colours. The 502 C mileage is around 25.89 kmpl. The TRK 502 mileage is around 33.77 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less