HT Auto

BattRE Electric Mobility Storie vs White Carbon Motors GT5

In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility Storie or White Carbon Motors GT5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the White Carbon Motors GT5 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Storie up to 103-132 km/charge and the GT5 has a range of up to 100-150 km/charge. White Carbon Motors offers the GT5 in 2 colours.
Storie vs GT5 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Storie Gt5
BrandBattRE Electric MobilityWhite Carbon Motors
Price₹ 94,999₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range103-132 km/charge100-150 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time--

Filters
Storie
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie
E 2.3 kWh
₹94,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
GT5
White Carbon Motors GT5
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Motor IP Rating
IP6757
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
2.4 kW3000 W
Water Proof Rating
IP67 ( Battery )-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10Front :-120/70-12,Rear :-120/70-12
Front Brake
Drum-
Wheels Type
SteelAlloy
Rear Brake
Drum-
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Length
1855 mm1850 mm
Ground Clearance
200 mm-
Wheelbase
1370 mm1370 mm
Height
1175 mm1140 mm
Width
740 mm675 mm
Features
Charging at Home
Yes-
Riding Modes
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
3.25 Inch LCD ScreenYes
Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh2.4 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLithium-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,1601,27,477
Ex-Showroom Price
94,9991,15,000
RTO
09,200
Insurance
4,1613,277
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1312,739

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    Nissan Z GT500 race car
    Nissan Z GT500 race car breaks cover, will compete in 2022 Super GT Series
    5 Dec 2021
    BattRe Storie has a retro design.
    BattRE Storie first ride review: An affordable retro electric scooter
    27 May 2023
    All-new Nissan Z sports car
    All-new Nissan Z becomes official safety car for 2022 Super GT race series
    30 May 2022
    The BattRE Storie electric scooter now gets 4 new colours - Ice Blue, Starlight Blue, Candy Red and Ecru Yellow
    Batt:RE Stor:ie electric scooter gets four new colours, priced at 89,600
    22 Feb 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Kia EV3 will join the Korean auto giant's electric vehicle lineup which also includes the likes of EV6 and EV9. The EV3, which is expected to be launched in India sometime next year, will rival BYD Atto3 among others in the segment.
    Kia EV3 electric SUV, rival to BYD Atto3, promises 560 kms of range
    31 May 2024
    Ather Energy's latest electric scooter Rizta will take on the likes of TVS iQube, Ola S1 Air among others priced above <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>one lakh in the electric two-wheeler segment.
    Ather Rizta review: Perfect electric scooter for the family man?
    24 May 2024
    The BGauss RUV 350 gets a 3.4 kW motor with 165 Nm of peak torque. The motor has been mounted on to the rear wheel
    Watch: BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter key features explained
    26 Jun 2024
    Both Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter SUVs come at similar starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.13 lakh (ex-showroom). The duo, which rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, are loaded with features.
    Tata Punch vs Hyundai Exter: 5 features that set them apart from each other
    17 Jun 2024
    View all
     