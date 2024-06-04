HT Auto
In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility Storie or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. Storie has a range of up to 103-132 km/charge. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Storie vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Storie Scooty pep plus
BrandBattRE Electric MobilityTVS
Price₹ 94,999₹ 65,514
Range103-132 km/charge-
Mileage-50.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-87.8 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Storie
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie
E 2.3 kWh
₹94,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Scooty Pep Plus
TVS Scooty Pep Plus
Glossy
₹65,514*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
2.4 kW-
Water Proof Rating
IP67 ( Battery )-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
SteelAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Length
1855 mm-
Ground Clearance
200 mm135 mm
Wheelbase
1370 mm1230 mm
Height
1175 mm-
Width
740 mm-
Features
Charging at Home
YesNo
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
3.25 Inch LCD Screen-
Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh12 V, 5 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,16076,694
Ex-Showroom Price
94,99965,514
RTO
05,241
Insurance
4,1615,939
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1311,648

