In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility Storie or Tunwal Storm ZX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Storm ZX Price starts at Rs. 90,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Storie up to 103-132 km/charge and the Storm ZX has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge.
Storie vs Storm ZX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Storie
|Storm zx
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 94,999
|₹ 90,000
|Range
|103-132 km/charge
|75-120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|-