In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility Storie or Tunwal Elektrika 60 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Elektrika 60 Price starts at Rs. 0.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Storie up to 103-132 km/charge and the Elektrika 60 has a range of up to 70-120 km/charge. Tunwal offers the Elektrika 60 in 1 colour.
Storie vs Elektrika 60 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Storie Elektrika 60
BrandBattRE Electric MobilityTunwal
Price₹ 94,999₹ 0.65 Lakhs
Range103-132 km/charge70-120 km/charge
Battery Capacity-60 V
Charging Time--

Storie
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie
E 2.3 kWh
₹94,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Elektrika 60
Tunwal Elektrika 60
Elektrika 60 LI
₹65,040*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
Automatic-
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
2.4 kW-
Water Proof Rating
IP67 ( Battery )-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10Front :-3.00-12 Rear :-3.00-12
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
SteelAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Length
1855 mm
Ground Clearance
200 mm
Wheelbase
1370 mm
Height
1175 mm
Width
740 mm
Features
Charging at Home
Yes-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
3.25 Inch LCD ScreenYes
Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,16075,373
Ex-Showroom Price
94,99965,040
RTO
04,553
Insurance
4,1615,780
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1311,620

