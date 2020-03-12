HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesStorie vs Friend

BattRE Electric Mobility Storie vs Trinity Motors Friend

In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility Storie or Trinity Motors Friend choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Friend Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Storie up to 103-132 km/charge and the Friend has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Storie vs Friend Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Storie Friend
BrandBattRE Electric MobilityTrinity Motors
Price₹ 94,999₹ 1.04 Lakhs
Range103-132 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-3-5 Hrs.

Filters
Storie
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie
E 2.3 kWh
₹94,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Friend
Trinity Motors Friend
Gold
₹1.04 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
2.4 kW1.5 kW
Water Proof Rating
IP67 ( Battery )-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
SteelAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Length
1855 mm-
Ground Clearance
200 mm-
Wheelbase
1370 mm-
Height
1175 mm-
Width
740 mm-
Features
Charging at Home
YesYes
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
3.25 Inch LCD ScreenYes
Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh48 V/30 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,1601,08,321
Ex-Showroom Price
94,9991,03,999
RTO
00
Insurance
4,1614,322
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1312,328

