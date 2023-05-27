HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesStorie vs SVITCH XE

BattRE Electric Mobility Storie vs SVITCH SVITCH XE

In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility Storie or SVITCH SVITCH XE choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the SVITCH SVITCH XE Price starts at Rs. 78,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Storie up to 103-132 km/charge and the SVITCH XE has a range of up to 80 km/charge. SVITCH offers the SVITCH XE in 5 colours.
Storie vs SVITCH XE Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Storie Svitch xe
BrandBattRE Electric MobilitySVITCH
Price₹ 94,999₹ 78,999
Range103-132 km/charge80 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time--

Filters
Storie
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie
E 2.3 kWh
₹94,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
SVITCH XE
SVITCH SVITCH XE
XE STD
₹78,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
Automatic-
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
2.4 kW250 W
Water Proof Rating
IP67 ( Battery )-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10Front :-20 X 4,Rear :-20 X 4
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
SteelSpoke
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Length
1855 mm
Ground Clearance
200 mm
Wheelbase
1370 mm
Height
1175 mm
Width
740 mm
Features
Charging at Home
Yes-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
3.25 Inch LCD ScreenYes
Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh48 V, 11.6 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,16078,999
Ex-Showroom Price
94,99978,999
RTO
00
Insurance
4,1610
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1311,697

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    BattRe Storie has a retro design.
    BattRE Storie first ride review: An affordable retro electric scooter
    27 May 2023
    Deliveries for the Svitch CSR 762 electric motorcycle will begin from August this year
    Svitch CSR 762 e-motorcycle launched at 1.90 lakh. Will rival Tork Kratos R
    10 Jan 2024
    The Svitch CSR 762 promises a range of 160 km on a single charge and a top speed of 120 kmph
    Ahmedabad start-up Svitch to launch CSR 762 electric motorcycle by early 2024
    20 Oct 2023
    Jaguar with continue with the production of internal combustion engine vehicles temporarily at its Castle Bromwich plant in the UK with the E-Pace and F-Pace SUVs, which also have plug-in hybrid variants, before ending later in 2024.
    Jaguar's UK plant produces final combustion engine cars. Check details
    28 May 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Jaguar XE 2020 drive review: New style and substance with trust old heart
    Jaguar XE 2020 drive review: New style and substance with trusty old heart
    16 Jan 2020
    Kia EV3 will join the Korean auto giant's electric vehicle lineup which also includes the likes of EV6 and EV9. The EV3, which is expected to be launched in India sometime next year, will rival BYD Atto3 among others in the segment.
    Kia EV3 electric SUV, rival to BYD Atto3, promises 560 kms of range
    31 May 2024
    BYD Seal is the EV maker's third electric car in India and is the most powerful on offer. The electric sports sedan promises a range of up to 650 kms in a single charge, offers plethora of features including ADAS and performance that can ruffle some of the luxury car brands in India.
    BYD Seal EV review: Luxury electric sports car at an affordable cost?
    22 Apr 2024
    Ather Energy's latest electric scooter Rizta will take on the likes of TVS iQube, Ola S1 Air among others priced above <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>one lakh in the electric two-wheeler segment.
    Ather Rizta review: Perfect electric scooter for the family man?
    24 May 2024
    The BGauss RUV 350 gets a 3.4 kW motor with 165 Nm of peak torque. The motor has been mounted on to the rear wheel
    Watch: BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter key features explained
    26 Jun 2024
    First Look: All new Jaguar XE
    First Look: All new Jaguar XE at a starting price of  44.98 lakh
    6 Dec 2019
    View all
     