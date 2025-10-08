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BattRE Electric Mobility Storie vs Suzuki Gixxer SF

In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility Storie or Suzuki Gixxer SF choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Price starts at Rs. 99,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer SF Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Gixxer SF engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF in 4 colours. Storie has a range of up to 132 km/charge. The Gixxer SF mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Storie vs Gixxer SF Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Storie Gixxer sf
BrandBattRE Electric MobilitySuzuki
Price₹ 99,999₹ 1.35 Lakhs
Range132 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity2.3 kWh-
Engine Capacity-155 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--

Filters
Storie
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie
EPIC
₹99,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Gixxer SF
Suzuki Gixxer SF
STD
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Headlight View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
200 mm165 mm
Length
1855 mm2025 mm
Wheelbase
1370 mm1340 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Kerb Weight
105 kg148 kg
Height
1175 mm1035 mm
Width
740 mm715 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10Front :-100/80-17, Rear :-140/60-17
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
SteelAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
103 km-
Max Speed
65 kmph125 kmph
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
2.4 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP65-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Rear Suspension
Adjustable Hydraulic CoiloverSwing Arm
Front Suspension
Fork Type HydraulicTelescopic
Features
Charging at Home
Yes-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Console
DigitalDigital
Charging Station Locater
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
5 Inch TFT Smart DisplayYes
Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh12V / 3 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,04,2501,60,875
Ex-Showroom Price
99,9991,35,129
RTO
012,928
Insurance
4,25112,818
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2403,457

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