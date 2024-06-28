HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesStorie vs Dot One

BattRE Electric Mobility Storie vs Simple Energy Dot One

In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility Storie or Simple Energy Dot One choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Simple Energy Dot One Price starts at Rs. 99,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Storie up to 103-132 km/charge and the Dot One has a range of up to 151 km/charge.
Storie vs Dot One Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Storie Dot one
BrandBattRE Electric MobilitySimple Energy
Price₹ 94,999₹ 99,999
Range103-132 km/charge151 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-3 Hours 47 Minutes

Filters
Storie
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie
E 2.3 kWh
₹94,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Dot One
Simple Energy Dot One
STD
₹99,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Motor IP Rating
IP67IP67
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
2.4 kW8500
Water Proof Rating
IP67 ( Battery )IP67
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Steel-
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Length
1855 mm1907 mm
Ground Clearance
200 mm164.5 mm
Wheelbase
1370 mm1335 mm
Height
1175 mm1170 mm
Width
740 mm758 mm
Features
Charging at Home
YesYes
Riding Modes
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
3.25 Inch LCD Screen7 inch TFT
Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh3.7 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,1601,08,044
Ex-Showroom Price
94,99999,999
RTO
00
Insurance
4,1618,045
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1312,322

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates after winning the Formula One Mexico Grand Prix auto race at the Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack in Mexico City on October 29, 2023.
    Confirmed: Max Verstappen will be staying with Red Bull through 2025
    28 Jun 2024
    Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton raises his trophy as he celebrates on the podium with Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen (3L) and McLaren's British driver Lando Norris (2L) after the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at the Circuit de Catalunya on June 23, 2024 in Montmelo, on the outskirts of Barcelona.
    Formula One: Lewis Hamilton ends F1 podium drought with third in Spanish GP
    24 Jun 2024
    File photo of Red Bull driver Sergio Perez before the qualifying session ahead of the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix
    Formula One: Sergio Perez to keep racing with Red Bull team till 2026
    6 Jun 2024
    Max Verstappen wins the Canadian Grand Prix for the third year in a row, securing his 60th Formula One victory and sixth win of the season.
    Max Verstappen marks 60th F1 victory with Canadian GP win
    11 Jun 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Kia EV3 will join the Korean auto giant's electric vehicle lineup which also includes the likes of EV6 and EV9. The EV3, which is expected to be launched in India sometime next year, will rival BYD Atto3 among others in the segment.
    Kia EV3 electric SUV, rival to BYD Atto3, promises 560 kms of range
    31 May 2024
    BYD Seal is the EV maker's third electric car in India and is the most powerful on offer. The electric sports sedan promises a range of up to 650 kms in a single charge, offers plethora of features including ADAS and performance that can ruffle some of the luxury car brands in India.
    BYD Seal EV review: Luxury electric sports car at an affordable cost?
    22 Apr 2024
    Ather Energy's latest electric scooter Rizta will take on the likes of TVS iQube, Ola S1 Air among others priced above <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>one lakh in the electric two-wheeler segment.
    Ather Rizta review: Perfect electric scooter for the family man?
    24 May 2024
    The BGauss RUV 350 gets a 3.4 kW motor with 165 Nm of peak torque. The motor has been mounted on to the rear wheel
    Watch: BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter key features explained
    26 Jun 2024
    Mercedes-AMG One is a street-legal hyper car influenced by the Formula One technology, It can churn out more than 1,000 hp of peak power and a top speed of 352 kmph.
    Watch: Mercedes AMG One, F1-inspired hypercar, in action on race track
    1 Jun 2022
    View all
     