In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility Storie or Simple Energy Dot One choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Simple Energy Dot One Price starts at Rs. 99,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Storie up to 103-132 km/charge and the Dot One has a range of up to 151 km/charge.
Storie vs Dot One Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Storie
|Dot one
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|Simple Energy
|Price
|₹ 94,999
|₹ 99,999
|Range
|103-132 km/charge
|151 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours 47 Minutes