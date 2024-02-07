HT Auto

BattRE Electric Mobility Storie vs River Indie

In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility Storie or River Indie choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the River Indie Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Storie up to 103-132 km/charge and the Indie has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
Storie vs Indie Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Storie Indie
BrandBattRE Electric MobilityRiver
Price₹ 94,999₹ 1.25 Lakhs
Range103-132 km/charge120 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-5 Hours

Filters
Storie
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie
E 2.3 kWh
₹94,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Indie
River Indie
STD
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Motor IP Rating
IP67IP67
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
2.4 kW6.7 kWh
Water Proof Rating
IP67 ( Battery )IP65
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
SteelAlloy Wheels
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Length
1855 mm-
Ground Clearance
200 mm165 mm
Wheelbase
1370 mm1365 mm
Height
1175 mm-
Width
740 mm-
Features
Charging at Home
Yes-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
3.25 Inch LCD Screen6 inch (Enhanced Black Nematic)
Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,1601,55,479
Ex-Showroom Price
94,9991,25,000
RTO
024,975
Insurance
4,1615,504
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1313,341

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    River co-founders Aravind Mani and Vipin George with the Indie electric scooter
    Yamaha Motor Company invests in Indian electric two-wheeler start-up River
    7 Feb 2024
    River Indie was launched earlier in 2023 and it comes touted as the SUV of electric scooters.
    River EV to showcase its Indie electric scooter at COP28 in Dubai
    30 Nov 2023
    Bookings for the second batch of the River Indie e-scooter are now open for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,500
    River Indie electric scooter price hiked by up to 13,000, bookings re-open
    19 Jan 2024
    River Indie electric scooter sources power from a 6.7 kWh electric motor, which churns out 26 Nm of torque.
    River begins deliveries of its maiden Indie electric scooter
    17 Oct 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Kia EV3 will join the Korean auto giant's electric vehicle lineup which also includes the likes of EV6 and EV9. The EV3, which is expected to be launched in India sometime next year, will rival BYD Atto3 among others in the segment.
    Kia EV3 electric SUV, rival to BYD Atto3, promises 560 kms of range
    31 May 2024
    BYD Seal is the EV maker's third electric car in India and is the most powerful on offer. The electric sports sedan promises a range of up to 650 kms in a single charge, offers plethora of features including ADAS and performance that can ruffle some of the luxury car brands in India.
    BYD Seal EV review: Luxury electric sports car at an affordable cost?
    22 Apr 2024
    Ather Energy's latest electric scooter Rizta will take on the likes of TVS iQube, Ola S1 Air among others priced above <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>one lakh in the electric two-wheeler segment.
    Ather Rizta review: Perfect electric scooter for the family man?
    24 May 2024
    The BGauss RUV 350 gets a 3.4 kW motor with 165 Nm of peak torque. The motor has been mounted on to the rear wheel
    Watch: BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter key features explained
    26 Jun 2024
    View all
     