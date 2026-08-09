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BattRE Electric Mobility Storie vs Revolt Motors Revolt RV300

In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility Storie or Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Price starts at Rs. 99,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price). The range of Storie up to 132 km/charge and the Revolt RV300 has a range of up to 180 km/charge. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours.
Storie vs Revolt RV300 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Storie Revolt rv300
BrandBattRE Electric MobilityRevolt Motors
Price₹ 99,999₹ 94,999
Range132 km/charge180 km/charge
Battery Capacity2.3 kWh60 V
Charging Time--

Filters
Storie
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie
EPIC
₹99,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Revolt RV300
Revolt Motors Revolt RV300
RV300 STD
₹94,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Visual Comparison

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Front View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
200 mm225 mm
Length
1855 mm-
Wheelbase
1370 mm1320 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Kerb Weight
105 kg101 kg
Height
1175 mm-
Width
740 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10Front :--90/80-17,Rear :-110/80-17
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
SteelAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
103 km
Max Speed
65 kmph
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
2.4 kW1500 W
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP65-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Rear Suspension
Adjustable Hydraulic CoiloverAdjustable Monoshock
Front Suspension
Fork Type HydraulicUpside Down Forks
Features
Charging at Home
YesNo
Riding Modes
YesYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Console
DigitalDigital
Charging Station Locater
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
5 Inch TFT Smart DisplayYes
Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh60 V
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLithium-Ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,04,25094,999
Ex-Showroom Price
99,99994,999
RTO
00
Insurance
4,2510
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2402,041

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