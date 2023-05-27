In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility Storie or PURE EV Epluto 7G choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV Epluto 7G Price starts at Rs. 83,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Storie up to 103-132 km/charge and the Epluto 7G has a range of up to 90.0 km/charge. PURE EV offers the Epluto 7G in 6 colours.
Storie vs Epluto 7G Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Storie
|Epluto 7g
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|PURE EV
|Price
|₹ 94,999
|₹ 83,999
|Range
|103-132 km/charge
|90.0 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|-