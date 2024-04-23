HT Auto
Storie vs Epluto 7G Max

BattRE Electric Mobility Storie vs PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility Storie or PURE EV Epluto 7G Max choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV Epluto 7G Max Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Storie up to 103-132 km/charge and the Epluto 7G Max has a range of up to 150-201 km/charge.
Storie vs Epluto 7G Max Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Storie Epluto 7g max
BrandBattRE Electric MobilityPURE EV
Price₹ 94,999₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range103-132 km/charge150-201 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-4-5 Hrs

Filters
Storie
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie
E 2.3 kWh
₹94,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Epluto 7G Max
PURE EV Epluto 7G Max
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
Automatic-
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
2.4 kW2200 W
Water Proof Rating
IP67 ( Battery )-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
SteelAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Length
1855 mm-
Ground Clearance
200 mm-
Wheelbase
1370 mm-
Height
1175 mm-
Width
740 mm-
Features
Charging at Home
Yes-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
3.25 Inch LCD Screen12.7 cm, LED
Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,1601,19,517
Ex-Showroom Price
94,9991,14,999
RTO
00
Insurance
4,1614,518
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1312,568

