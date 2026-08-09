In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility Storie or Prevail Electric Elite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Price starts at Rs. 99,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Prevail Electric Elite Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Storie up to 132 km/charge and the Elite has a range of up to 220 km/charge.
Storie vs Elite Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Storie
|Elite
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|Prevail Electric
|Price
|₹ 99,999
|₹ 1.3 Lakhs
|Range
|132 km/charge
|220 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|2.3 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|8 Hrs.