In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility Storie or Okinawa iPraise+ choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa iPraise+ Price starts at Rs. 99,708 (ex-showroom price). The range of Storie up to 103-132 km/charge and the iPraise+ has a range of up to 139 km/charge. Okinawa offers the iPraise+ in 3 colours.
Storie vs iPraise+ Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Storie
|Ipraise+
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|Okinawa
|Price
|₹ 94,999
|₹ 99,708
|Range
|103-132 km/charge
|139 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|-