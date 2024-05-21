HT Auto
In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility Storie or Okinawa Dual 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa Dual 100 Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Storie up to 103-132 km/charge and the Dual 100 has a range of up to 110-120 km/charge.
Storie vs Dual 100 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Storie Dual 100
BrandBattRE Electric MobilityOkinawa
Price₹ 94,999₹ 1.19 Lakhs
Range103-132 km/charge110-120 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-5-6 Hrs.

Filters
Storie
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie
E 2.3 kWh
₹94,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Dual 100
Okinawa Dual 100
STD
₹1.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
2.4 kW2.5 kW
Water Proof Rating
IP67 ( Battery )-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10Front :- 3.0 - 10, Rear :- 3.0 - 10
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
SteelAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Length
1855 mm1770 mm
Ground Clearance
200 mm150 mm
Wheelbase
1370 mm1290 mm
Height
1175 mm1075 mm
Width
740 mm800 mm
Features
Charging at Home
YesYes
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
3.25 Inch LCD ScreenLCD
Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh3.12 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,1601,23,676
Ex-Showroom Price
94,9991,19,085
RTO
00
Insurance
4,1614,591
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1312,658

