In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility Storie or Okaya EV Freedum choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okaya EV Freedum Price starts at Rs. 74,900 (ex-showroom price). The range of Storie up to 103-132 km/charge and the Freedum has a range of up to 70-75 km/charge.
Storie vs Freedum Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Storie
|Freedum
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|Okaya EV
|Price
|₹ 94,999
|₹ 74,900
|Range
|103-132 km/charge
|70-75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|-