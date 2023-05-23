HT Auto
In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility Storie or Okaya EV Faast F2B choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okaya EV Faast F2B Price starts at Rs. 1.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Storie up to 103-132 km/charge and the Faast F2B has a range of up to 80-85 km/charge.
Storie vs Faast F2B Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Storie Faast f2b
BrandBattRE Electric MobilityOkaya EV
Price₹ 94,999₹ 1.09 Lakhs
Range103-132 km/charge80-85 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time--

Storie
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie
E 2.3 kWh
₹94,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Faast F2B
Okaya EV Faast F2B
STD
₹1.09 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
2.4 kW2500 w
Water Proof Rating
IP67 ( Battery )-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6BS6
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10-
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
SteelSteel Wheels
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Length
1855 mm-
Ground Clearance
200 mm-
Wheelbase
1370 mm-
Height
1175 mm-
Width
740 mm-
Features
Charging at Home
YesYes
Riding Modes
YesEco, City and Sport
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
3.25 Inch LCD ScreenDigital
Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh2.2 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLithium-Ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,1601,13,648
Ex-Showroom Price
94,9991,09,233
RTO
00
Insurance
4,1614,415
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1312,442

    Latest Car & Bike News

    Okaya EV Faast F4 in green shade
    Okaya Faast F series e-scooters to get costlier from June 1: Check details
    23 May 2023
    BattRe Storie has a retro design.
    BattRE Storie first ride review: An affordable retro electric scooter
    27 May 2023
    Okaya EV has increased the pricing of its Faast F4, Faast F3, Faast F2B and Faast F2T electric scooters' pricing, owing to the FAME 2 subsidy reduction.
    Okaya electric scooters become pricier after FAME 2 subsidy cut. Know more
    3 Jun 2023
    Okaya EV will offer the Motofaast electric scooter in five colour options.
    Okaya Moto Faast with 120 km of range to launch on 17th October. Check details
    14 Oct 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Kia EV3 will join the Korean auto giant's electric vehicle lineup which also includes the likes of EV6 and EV9. The EV3, which is expected to be launched in India sometime next year, will rival BYD Atto3 among others in the segment.
    Kia EV3 electric SUV, rival to BYD Atto3, promises 560 kms of range
    31 May 2024
    BYD Seal is the EV maker's third electric car in India and is the most powerful on offer. The electric sports sedan promises a range of up to 650 kms in a single charge, offers plethora of features including ADAS and performance that can ruffle some of the luxury car brands in India.
    BYD Seal EV review: Luxury electric sports car at an affordable cost?
    22 Apr 2024
    Ather Energy's latest electric scooter Rizta will take on the likes of TVS iQube, Ola S1 Air among others priced above <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>one lakh in the electric two-wheeler segment.
    Ather Rizta review: Perfect electric scooter for the family man?
    24 May 2024
    The BGauss RUV 350 gets a 3.4 kW motor with 165 Nm of peak torque. The motor has been mounted on to the rear wheel
    Watch: BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter key features explained
    26 Jun 2024
    View all
     