In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility Storie or Odysse Electric Hawk choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Price starts at Rs. 99,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Odysse Electric Hawk Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Storie up to 132 km/charge and the Hawk has a range of up to 70-170 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Hawk in 4 colours.
Storie vs Hawk Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Storie
|Hawk
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|Odysse Electric
|Price
|₹ 99,999
|₹ 73,999
|Range
|132 km/charge
|70-170 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|2.3 kWh
|28 Ah
|Charging Time
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