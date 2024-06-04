In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility Storie or NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus Price starts at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Storie up to 103-132 km/charge and the NDS ECO Lio Plus has a range of up to 165 km/charge. NDS ECO MOTORS offers the NDS ECO Lio Plus in 7 colours.
Storie vs NDS ECO Lio Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Storie
|Nds eco lio plus
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|NDS ECO MOTORS
|Price
|₹ 94,999
|₹ 1.24 Lakhs
|Range
|103-132 km/charge
|165 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|-