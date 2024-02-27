HT Auto
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie vs NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio

In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility Storie or NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Price starts at Rs. 88,166 (ex-showroom price). The range of Storie up to 103-132 km/charge and the NDS ECO Lio has a range of up to 83 km/charge. NDS ECO MOTORS offers the NDS ECO Lio in 7 colours.
Storie vs NDS ECO Lio Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Storie Nds eco lio
BrandBattRE Electric MobilityNDS ECO MOTORS
Price₹ 94,999₹ 88,166
Range103-132 km/charge83 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time--

Storie
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie
E 2.3 kWh
₹94,999*
*Ex-showroom price
NDS ECO Lio
NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio
Lio STD
₹88,166*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
2.4 kW1600 W
Water Proof Rating
IP67 ( Battery )-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/90-12
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
SteelAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Length
1855 mm2020 mm
Ground Clearance
200 mm-
Wheelbase
1370 mm1460 mm
Height
1175 mm-
Width
740 mm730 mm
Features
Charging at Home
YesNo
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
3.25 Inch LCD ScreenYes
Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh72 V 21 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ionLithium Ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,16088,166
Ex-Showroom Price
94,99988,166
RTO
00
Insurance
4,1610
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1311,895

