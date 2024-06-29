In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility Storie or M2GO Civitas choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the M2GO Civitas Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Storie up to 103-132 km/charge and the Civitas has a range of up to 120 km/charge. M2GO offers the Civitas in 3 colours.
Storie vs Civitas Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Storie
|Civitas
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|M2GO
|Price
|₹ 94,999
|₹ 1.04 Lakhs
|Range
|103-132 km/charge
|120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|-