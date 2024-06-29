HT Auto
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie vs Lectrix LXS G 2.0

In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility Storie or Lectrix LXS G 2.0 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Lectrix LXS G 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 99,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Storie up to 103-132 km/charge and the LXS G 2.0 has a range of up to 65-80 km/charge.
Storie vs LXS G 2.0 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Storie Lxs g 2.0
BrandBattRE Electric MobilityLectrix
Price₹ 94,999₹ 99,999
Range103-132 km/charge65-80 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-3 Hrs.

Storie
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie
E 2.3 kWh
₹94,999*
*Ex-showroom price
LXS G 2.0
Lectrix LXS G 2.0
STD
₹99,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Start Buttion
Motor Power
2.4 kW1.8 kW
Water Proof Rating
IP67 ( Battery )-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-110/90-10
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
SteelSheet Metal
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Length
1855 mm1810 mm
Ground Clearance
200 mm145 mm
Wheelbase
1370 mm1320 mm
Height
1175 mm1255 mm
Width
740 mm-
Features
Charging at Home
YesYes
Riding Modes
YesYes
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
3.25 Inch LCD ScreenYes
Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh3.4 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDBulb
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,1601,04,250
Ex-Showroom Price
94,99999,999
RTO
00
Insurance
4,1614,251
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1312,240

